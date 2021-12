COLORADO SPRINGS — This is a list that will be updated should further schools elect to either close or operate remotely in light of the severe weather headed our way on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Fowler Sch. Dist. R4J: Closed but operating remotely (Effective Wednesday, Dec. 15)

Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60: Closed. (Effective tomorrow – Wed Dec 15th)

This article will be updated with further school updates. To check on the severe weather pattern, click here.