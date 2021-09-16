ALERT: Runyon Lake victim identified

PUEBLO, Colo.– A body that was found at Runyon Lake on Saturday, Sept 11, has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner to be Mario Fransua, age 54, who was a resident of Pueblo, Colo.

Fransua was reported as missing in late August to the Pueblo Police Department by his family as they were concerned for his welfare.

His cause of death will not be released until the final autopsy is complete.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Colorado Parks and Wildlife to further the investigation.