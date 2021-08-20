ALERT: Pueblo Police Department looking for suspect connected with shooting

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Police Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting that someone had been shot in the 1700 block of Troy Avenue around 10:17 p.m on Thursday, Aug. 19.

An adult male was found on the scene and pronounced deceased. He was identified as Mack James Glover, age 36.

Officers are looking for a 2014 white Dodge Charger with Colorado plates reading BFHD90.

The suspect Matthew James Archuletta, age 33, is a Hispanic male that is five foot, seven inches and weighs around 228 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Archuletta was a 2018 Southern Colorado Safe Streets task force wanted criminal who now has a 1st-degree murder arrest warrant.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Detective Gravatt at (719) 320-6022 or

rgravatt@pueblo.us. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Should your Crime Stoppers information lead to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.