ALERT: Pueblo Police Department announces missing person

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Police Department is looking for an individual named Mario Fransua.

He is 54 years old with brown eyes and is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches in height. He may be missing his right eye and/or may possibly be utilizing a glass eye.

Mario is homeless and was reportedly seen in the downtown area of Pueblo, Colo. late in August. His family is seeking him out as they are concerned for his welfare.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Detective Prado at 719-553-3315 or to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP, www.pueblocrimestoppers.com or Pueblo Police Dispatch at 719-553-2502.