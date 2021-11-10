ALERT: Missing senior alert for Woodland Park man Terry Rook

WOODLAND PARK, Colo.– A missing senior alert has been issued for 70 year old Woodland Park man Terry Rook.

Rook was last seen near Crystal Peak Road and Highway 24 in Florissant, Colo. He suffers from cognitive impairment and has an oxygen tank.

Courtesy of CBI.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes, is around 6 foot, 3 inches and just over 240 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green and blue flannel, blue jeans, tan slippers and a black veterans hat.

If you see Rook, please contact 9-1-1 or the Woodland Park Police Department at 719-687-9262.