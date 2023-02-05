ALERT: Missing & endangered 41-year-old Indigenous man

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 41-year-old man Sunday evening on Feb. 5.
Joshua Creel was last seen in the 2500 block of Astrozon Circle on Friday, Feb. 3, at approximately 5 a.m. Creel is 5’09” and 175 lbs with brown, blonde hair and blue eyes. His tribal affiliation is Choctaw, per CBI.
Creel was wearing black quilted pants, a coat and purple galaxy-themed shoes when he went missing, according to CBI. He recently shaved his beard and dyed his hair platinum blonde.
CBI says Creel has a cognitive condition that requires medication.
If seen, call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) at (719) 444-7000.