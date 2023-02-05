ALERT: Missing & endangered 41-year-old Indigenous man

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 41-year-old man Sunday evening on Feb. 5.

Courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Joshua Creel was last seen in the 2500 block of Astrozon Circle on Friday, Feb. 3, at approximately 5 a.m. Creel is 5’09” and 175 lbs with brown, blonde hair and blue eyes. His tribal affiliation is Choctaw, per CBI.

Creel was wearing black quilted pants, a coat and purple galaxy-themed shoes when he went missing, according to CBI. He recently shaved his beard and dyed his hair platinum blonde.

CBI says Creel has a cognitive condition that requires medication.

If seen, call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) at (719) 444-7000.