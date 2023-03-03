ALERT: Missing 29-year-old Indigenous man

(COMMERCE CITY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 29-year-old man Thursday evening on March 2.

Courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Deandre Yazzie was last seen Thursday in the area of East 96th Avenue and Peoria Street in Commerce City at approximately 1 p.m.

Yazzi is 6’00” and 175 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black pants, and orange and white Nike shoes.

If seen, call 911 or the Commerce City Police Department at (303) 288-1535.