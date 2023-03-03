ALERT: Missing 29-year-old Indigenous man

(COMMERCE CITY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 29-year-old man Thursday evening on March 2.
Deandre Yazzie was last seen Thursday in the area of East 96th Avenue and Peoria Street in Commerce City at approximately 1 p.m.
Yazzi is 6’00” and 175 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black pants, and orange and white Nike shoes.
If seen, call 911 or the Commerce City Police Department at (303) 288-1535.