(DENVER, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 28-year-old man Saturday morning on March 25.

Johnny Miclo Flores was last seen Thursday, March 23 at around 9 p.m. Flores was last known to be in the 1300 block of East 21st Avenue in Denver. He is originally from Montana and is unfamiliar with the City and County of Denver.

Flores is 5’08” and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo that says, “JEWELS” in old english lettering on his right forearm. Flores may be wearing a grey Colorado hoodie, according to CBI.

If seen call 911 or The Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.