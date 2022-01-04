ALERT: Grass fire put out in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– The grass fire has now been put out.

The Pueblo Police Department are asking the public to avoid the area between Fortino Boulevard and Elizabeth Street due to a prairie fire.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department.

A call regarding the two-acre fire came in around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4. A crew is monitoring hot spots at this time.

The fire’s location was between several major commercial buildings and a water retention area where a bunch of brush and tall reeds were found.

It is suspected that the fire may have started in one of the two homeless encampments in the area. Fortunately no commercial buildings were impacted, although they were evacuated during the fire around 2:45 p.m.

One individual has received a burn assessment.

The Pueblo Fire Department would like to encourage everyone to be aware of fire danger during wind gusts.