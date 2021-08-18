ALERT: Grand Junction senior man reported missing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.– A Grand Junction man has been reported as missing by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation having been last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the 700 block of Niblic Drive in Grand Junction, Colo.

Kenneth Leroy Ingrim, 90-years-old, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 17, around noon. He suffers from cognitive impairment.

Ingrim drives a blue and silver 2007 Chrysler 300 with a Colorado License plate that reads 724WOJ.

Officials are saying that he may be somewhere in the Jefferson County area.