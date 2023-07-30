(DENVER) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 39-year-old woman Saturday, July 29.

Courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation



Yolanda Begay was last seen Friday, July 28, in the 5100 block of North Saint Paul Street in Denver. Begay is 5’05” tall with black hair and brown eyes, per CBI.

Begay was wearing a white t-shirt, blue sweater, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. She was carrying a brown purse and blue backpack. Her tribal affiliation is Navajo.

If seen, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.