Alert for missing 32-year-old Indigenous woman

(DENVER, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 32-year-old woman, Sunday evening on June 18.

Courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Christine Tail was last seen near the 1400 block of Champa Street in downtown Denver on Sunday, June 11, at around 7 p.m. Tail is from South Dakota and went missing on her first night in Denver, according to CBI.

CBI said Tail is 5’00” and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white t-shirt with a gay pride logo, blue shorts and white tennis shoes. Tail is from the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

If seen, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-3200.