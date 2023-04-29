(DENVER) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 24-year-old woman who was last seen Monday, April 17.

Courtsey of Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Rakel Morigeau-Reum was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and black shoes at the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood. Her family last heard from Morigeau-Reum on Thursday, April 20.

Morigeau-Reum is known to be transient in the Denver area. She may be carrying a mauve or light purple bag and her hair may now be dyed blonde, per CBI. Morigeau-Reum is 5’03” tall, 135 lbs. and has brown eyes.

If seen, call 911 or call the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.