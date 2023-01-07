(ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 14-year-old boy Saturday afternoon on Jan. 7.

Sequoya Tsosie was last seen Friday night on Jan. 6, at 9 p.m. by law enforcement. He is an Indigenous teen, 5’9″ and 125 lbs. CBI says, Tsosie is possibly wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

According to CBI, Tsosie has been seen twice by law enforcement in the last 24 hours and is actively evading them.

If seen, call 911 or contact the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 731-2160.