Alert for missing 13-year-old Indigenous girl

(BROOMFIELD, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Friday afternoon on April 28.

Courtesy of Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Vivian Sheely was last seen in the 13000 block of King Circle in Broomfield wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans and black converse shoes, per CBI.

Sheely is 5’04” tall, 130 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is affiliated with the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe of South Dakota, according to CBI.

If seen, call 911 or the Broomfield Police Department (BPD) at (720) 887-5201.