(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is alerting the community of a company falsely claiming to be a Fire Marshal Friday morning on March 31.

CSFD said the company known as Fire Safety Compliance is claiming to be a Colorado Springs Fire Marshal and requiring fire extinguisher inspections.

“This company is not affiliated with CSFD,” said the Fire Department.

If contacted by Fire Safety Compliance, call CSFD at (719) 385-5978 to report the crime.