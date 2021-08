WASHINGTON - Congressman Joe Neguse, Chair of the U.S. Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands, wrote a letter alongside 32 of his colleagues urging the Biden administration to support the western governors’ recent Federal Emergency Management Agency drought disaster declaration request issued on Monday, Aug. 16.

The governors' also requested support specifically tailored for farmers and the livestock industry, an aspect of Western living that has been significantly impacted by the drought.

Nearly 100% of the American West is in a drought as compared with 63% last year. Earlier in August of 2021, the Colorado River was declared to have its first-ever water shortage declaration.

The letter highlights record drought conditions across the West from the following states: California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

The letter reads as follows: