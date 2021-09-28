ALERT: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks help to find missing woman

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– On July 4, 2021, our Communications Center received a report of a missing 55-year-old woman named Sara Bayard.



The party who reported Bayard missing said that she last spoke to her on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.



Bayard was last seen at a convenience store in Parker, Colorado on Monday, June 28, 2021.



She is likely in her Blue, 2001 Buick Park Avenue sedan which bears the Colorado License Plate BWE652.



Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.



If anyone has information as to her whereabouts, or if anyone has seen her, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666.