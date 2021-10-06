ALERT: Cripple Creek Police Department asks community to help find missing person

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.– The Cripple Creek Police Department is asking the community to help locate a 26-year-old male named Michael John Coe.

He is a white male, 6’04” tall, weighing 205 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen in Cripple Creek in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Coe was last seen wearing a dark blue, long sleeve hoodie-style sweatshirt with a Nike logo on the front, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes and was carrying or wearing a backpack.

He may be walking, hitchhiking or utilizing public transportation.