UPDATE: Highway 115 will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The driver has been removed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on the scene of a traffic accident on Highway 115 and South Nevada Avenue.

A vehicle has gone off of the roadway and is currently suspended in the guy-wires of the power lines.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #trafficaccident at Hyw 115/S. Nevada. Vehicle went off roadway and is suspended in the guy-wires of the power lines. pic.twitter.com/YRilQZD03H — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 28, 2021

