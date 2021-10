COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Fire Department has contained the one acre grass fire on Marlow Circle in Colorado Springs, Colo., just west of the Colorado Springs Airport.

Update- Firefighters have fire knocked down. Fire was contained to a homeless camp. Fire is smaller than first estimated, 1/4 acre. Crews will be working in the area overhauling hotspots — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 29, 2021

The fire department says that fire appears to be smaller than originally estimated and has been knocked down and contained to a homeless camp in the area.

A FOX21 viewer had originally reached out to us saying that she heard a “huge explosion” that shook her house and that she could see flames in the area.