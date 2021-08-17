ALERT: Colorado Bureau of Investigations issues alert for Royce Tenore

LONGMONT, Colo.– The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered missing alert for Royce Tenore, a minor who was declared a runaway on Sunday, July 25.

Colorado courts have deemed Tenore’s mother Roberta Tenore as unsafe to have Royce her in custody, despite Tenore’s wishes.

Roberta Tenore is attempting to move with Royce to the Wildwood, Florida area with a full-size ABF moving truck with the identifier number 503451. The moving truck will allegedly move through the Albuquerque, New Mexico area on its way to Florida.

An arrest warrant for Roberta has been issued as the investigation is still ongoing into the situation.

The two were last seen on Sunday, July 25 in Longmont, Colo. Tenore is a 15-year-old male, 6’04” in height with brown or hazel eyes. Roberta is 54-years-old, 5’08”.

Roberta’s vehicle is a 2004 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with its license plate number being BXYU93 or a 2003 GMC white Yukon with its license plate number being 273LUT.



