ALERT: Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues missing person alert for twins, 3-year-old

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has issued an endangered/missing person alert for three children, each age three years old or younger.

Madilyn Endres is three years old, approximately three feet in height and weighs around 60 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The other two children missing are 14 months old twins named Daniel Meter and Frankie Meter. Both twins are around two feet in height and weigh around 30 pounds each. The children have blonde hair and blue eyes.

These children are believed to have been taken by 26-year-old Cassandra Endres. Endres is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, approximately five foot six inches in height and weighing around 135 pounds.

All four individuals are believed to be in the Denver Metro area and were last seen in Northglenn, Colo. on June 16, 2021.

Anyone with information should contact their local law enforcement agency, the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000 or dial 9-1-1 immediately.