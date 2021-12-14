ALERT: City of Colorado Springs, some schools canceling afternoon bus services

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Academy District 20 canceled its afternoon bus services Wednesday due to high winds and unsafe travel conditions. The district is asking parents/guardians of bused students to arrange a way for them to get home. The school will supervise students until they are picked up.

Air Academy High School and Douglass Valley Elementary (both located on the Air Force Academy) because of power outages caused by the storms.

The City of Colorado Springs has suspended all fixed route bus service until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 or until conditions improve.

District 49 has canceled afternoon bus services as well.

For D11 schools, all walkers or bus riders will need to stay at the school until the wind subsides, which could result in delayed drop-off times.

The below lists the schools that elected to either close or operate remotely in light of Wednesday’s severe weather.

Fowler Sch. Dist. R4J: Closed but operating remotely (Effective Wednesday, Dec. 15)

Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60: Closed. (Effective tomorrow – Wed Dec 15th)

Hanover 28: Closed. Due to the high wind warning.

Edison 54JT: Closed. Due to the high wind warning. (Effective tomorrow – Wed Dec 15th)

Las Animas Sch. Dist.: Las Animas School District RE1 has canceled all classes on Wednesday due to extreme high wind advisories

Huerfano Re-1: Closed More Info Here (Effective tomorrow – Wed Dec 15th)

(Effective tomorrow – Wed Dec 15th) La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2: Closed

Pueblo Dist. 70: Pleasant View Middle School closed for remainder of today due to ongoing power outage. Buses will transport students home at 9 a.m. or parents can pick up at school.

Colorado State Univ. – Pueblo: Closed. due to high winds and safety concerns.

This article will be updated with further school updates.