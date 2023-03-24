(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — An alert community member helped deputies arrest a wanted criminal who is allegedly connected to a series of crimes Friday morning on March 24, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Floyd Halliburton had an open warrant for his arrest in Alamosa, according to CCSO. The suspect was in possession of two grams of methamphetamine and one gram of hallucinogenic mushrooms during the arrest.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a community member alerted CCSO of a suspected drunk driver near her place of business. The responding deputy found the suspect, later identified as Halliburton, who had been driving a stolen mack truck, according to CCSO.

While going through the suspect’s belongings at the jail, the deputy discovered a stolen wallet from a robbery that occurred in Denver on Wednesday, March 22. CCSO said the victim was contacted to arrange the return of the wallet.

The deputy was later able to tie an additional found credit card to another recent burglary in Denver. CCSO then discovered fresh damage on the stolen truck from a hit-and-run crash.

“Based on one tip from an alert citizen and great detective work by Deputy Reeve, we were able to arrest a intoxicated driver, recover a stolen semi truck tractor, close two open Denver Police Department cases and arrest this fugitive from Alamosa,” stated CCSO.