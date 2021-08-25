ALERT: Cañon City Police issues warrant for shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cañon city police department logo seal_12808

CAÑON CITY, Colo.– The Cañon City Police Department responded to a report on Wednesday, Aug. 18, around 8:30 p.m. that shots were fired in the 400 block of Water Street. Ten minutes later, they were informed that a victim of a gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital.

No witnesses or suspects were found on the scene.

The suspect is a 15-year-old male who is not a resident of Fremont County and now has a “No Bond” warrant issued for the following charges:

  • Attempted Second Degree Murder, class 3 felony
  • Assault in the First Degree, class 3 felony
  • Prohibited Use of Weapons, class 2 misdemeanor
  • Possession of Handguns by Juveniles, class 2 misdemeanor
  • Reckless endangerment, class 3 misdemeanor

The victim is an 18-year-old male of Cañon City who was stabilized and transferred to a Colorado Springs hospital for treatment by plane. His wounds are not life-threatening.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact the Cañon City Police Department at (719) 276-5600 or the Fremont County Crime Stoppers line at (719) 275-7867.

This article will be updated as the story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 