ALERT: Cañon City Police issues warrant for shooting

CAÑON CITY, Colo.– The Cañon City Police Department responded to a report on Wednesday, Aug. 18, around 8:30 p.m. that shots were fired in the 400 block of Water Street. Ten minutes later, they were informed that a victim of a gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital.

No witnesses or suspects were found on the scene.

The suspect is a 15-year-old male who is not a resident of Fremont County and now has a “No Bond” warrant issued for the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder, class 3 felony

Assault in the First Degree, class 3 felony

Prohibited Use of Weapons, class 2 misdemeanor

Possession of Handguns by Juveniles, class 2 misdemeanor

Reckless endangerment, class 3 misdemeanor

The victim is an 18-year-old male of Cañon City who was stabilized and transferred to a Colorado Springs hospital for treatment by plane. His wounds are not life-threatening.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact the Cañon City Police Department at (719) 276-5600 or the Fremont County Crime Stoppers line at (719) 275-7867.

This article will be updated as the story develops.