ALERT: Alamosa missing woman found deceased

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. – An Alamosa woman who went missing in early August was found deceased in the county, transitioning the missing person case status to a homicide.

Cheyenne Goins was reported missing by her family on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office working alongside the Colorado Bureau of Investigation revealed that Goins’ remains were found in a hidden, remote grave in Alamosa County at Colorado State Highways 160 and 150 on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Goins death has been ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Coroner, but the manner of death will not be released since the information is critical to the investigation.

Lucas Antonio Salas Jr., an Alamosa resident, is a person of interest in Goins’ disappearance since he was one of the few individuals last seen with Goins. Salas was the same suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Northglenn, Colo. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Investigators have not connected Salas to the homicide, and no arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing with additional information to be released as the story develops.