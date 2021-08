SAGUAGE COUNTY, Colo.– The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a senior alert for Howard Maat, an 83-year-old male from Saguache County, Colo.

He was last seen near the 200 block of West Carbonate Avenue on Thursday. Aug. 13 around 5:20 a.m. wearing a short-sleeve shirt. His vehicle is a 2016 gold/silver Camry with Colorado license plate JOV286.

If you see Maat, call 9-1-1 or contact the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2525.