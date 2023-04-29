(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said alcohol is a factor in a crash that hospitalized two people, Saturday night on April 28.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the West Fontanero Street exit at southbound I-25 on reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Arriving officers discovered the vehicle had hit the guard rail on the east side and then struck the cement barrier on the west side before coming to a stop in the center lane of I-25, per CSPD.

Two people were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.