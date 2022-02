PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who died after a car crash along State Highway 78 Wednesday night.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Rock Creek Road.

The driver has been identified as Ronald Barry Knudtson, 56, of Pueblo West. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Coroner Investigator. His next-of-kin is aware.

At last report, CSP said alcohol appeared to be a factor.