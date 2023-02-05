(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning on Feb. 5. Alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors in this crash, according to CSPD.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard on reports of a two-vehicle traffic crash.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a vehicle traveling north on North Academy Boulevard was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Palmer Park Boulevard.

Multiple people involved in the crash were transported to hospitals, some with serious injuries. One victim later died at the hospital, per CSPD.

The Major Crash Team assumed the ongoing investigation.