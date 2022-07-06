COLORADO SPRINGS — Last year at this time, there were 22 fatal car crashes. This year there have been 25 fatal crashes, with 13 of them involving motorcycles.

The most recent crash on July 1 was at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive.

The Colorado Department of Transporation (CDOT) said many motorcycle crashes occur at intersections because drivers cannot see them or are distracted.

“When you’re pulling out into an intersection, you’re looking for cars, you’re not necessarily looking for a small motorcycle,” said Sam Cole, CDOT Traffic Safety Manager. “So, always be aware that there could be motorcycles come in. In fact, we see a lot of motorcycle deaths occur at intersections just because drivers don’t see them. So advice for drivers, check your blind spots twice.”

CDOT advises drivers to check your blind spots multiple times and if you are a motorcyclist to wear a helmet.

“For motorcyclists, keep your speeds down, always wear protective gear, including helmets, never ride impaired,” said Cole. “It’s probably a good time to increase your training. There are all sorts of training programs in the state that can increase your skills when it comes to riding safely.”

In the state of Colorado, motorcyclists over the age of 18 are not required to wear helmets. More information on motorcycle laws can be on the CDOT website.

Colorado Springs Police Department are making it their goal to reduce the number of deadly crashes. CSPD is partnering with local businesses that sell motorcycles to promote and teach teach motorcycle education.

“We’re doing public education. We’re putting out things on social media regularly as a public education portion of that,” said Robert Tornabene, CSPD Civilian Public Information Officer. “And then next we’re doing targeted enforcement in areas where we’ve seen speed related or fatality related accidents.”

CDOT says in the summer months there tends to be more people on roads, and urges drivers to be aware.