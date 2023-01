(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — The Alamosa Volunteer Search & Rescue (AVSAR) team was out in the Zapata Falls area for their monthly training on Sunday, Jan. 8.

AVSAR said this month’s training included learning how to safely travel on ice, properly layering, placing ice screws and building anchors.

Courtesy of Alamosa Volunteer Search & Rescue

After their training, AVSAR took advantage of the falls and went ice climbing as a team.