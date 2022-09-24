ALAMOSA, Colo. — Alamosa Volunteer Search & Rescue (AVSAR) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Clyde Hoggan is six feet tall and weighs about 160 lbs. AVSAR says he is wearing glasses with a clear frame that is broken on the left side. Hoggan was wearing black joggers and a teal/blue hoodie sweatshirt when he went missing. He could also be wearing a black backpack, according to AVSAR.
The missing 14-year-old was last seen getting off the bus at Boyd Park in Alamosa.
If you see Hoggan or know of his whereabouts, call the Alamosa Police Department at (719) 589-5807.