ALAMOSA, Colo. — Alamosa Volunteer Search & Rescue (AVSAR) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Courtesy of AVSAR

Clyde Hoggan is six feet tall and weighs about 160 lbs. AVSAR says he is wearing glasses with a clear frame that is broken on the left side. Hoggan was wearing black joggers and a teal/blue hoodie sweatshirt when he went missing. He could also be wearing a black backpack, according to AVSAR.

The missing 14-year-old was last seen getting off the bus at Boyd Park in Alamosa.

If you see Hoggan or know of his whereabouts, call the Alamosa Police Department at (719) 589-5807.