Alamosa police respond after receiving report of firearm on school grounds

ALAMOSA, Colo.– On Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, around 12:21 p.m. the Alamosa Police Department received a tip of a student who brought a firearm to the Alamosa High School in attempts to sell it.

Because of the quick actions of Alamosa High School school administration staying in contact with APD officers, the incident was quickly resolved. Officers located the juvenile who was not on school grounds.

The school was not placed on lockdown due to officers locating the suspect immediately upon their arrival. When no firearm was found, it was discovered that the student provided the alleged firearm to another person of interest who was not on school grounds.

The juvenile suspect is being charged with unlawful possession of weapons on school grounds F-6 and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon M-2.

As this was an isolated incident, law enforcement does not believe that there is a credible threat to the school at any time.