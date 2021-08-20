Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office requests CBI aid in missing person case

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Friday, Aug. 20, in a missing person case that began to be investigated in early August.

Twenty-one-year-old Cheyenne Goins of Alamosa was reported missing by her family on Thursday, Aug. 12. Because of preliminary investigations, both agencies are concerned that there is foul play involved.

It is now believed that several individuals made contact with Goins the night she went missing, including the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting in Northglenn, Colo. that took place on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

While the suspect in the Northglenn incident is a person of interest in Goins’ disappearance, there were no formal charges at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Cheyenne Goins is asked to call 719-589-5807.

There have been no arrests to date.