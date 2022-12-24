(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you’re headed out the door for your holiday travel plans, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is giving a few do’s and don’ts to help you avoid waiting longer than you have to in those dreaded airport security lines.

Keep your Christmas presents unwrapped for inspection

Don’t wear lots of festive, high-metal clothing

Know what you can and cannot bring for food and consider packing it in checked luggage

Any liquid, including alcohol, must be 3.4 oz only in a single quart-sized plastic bag

The transportation safety administration is expected to handle 7.2 million flyers between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2, according to the American Automobile Administration (AAA).

For more information about security screenings, check out the TSA’s website.