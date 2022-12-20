(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy and identified the victim of the shooting that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 17 as 42-year-old Elijah Beatty.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Saturday, at around 4:30 a.m. police received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 2500 block of Airport Road east of Memorial Park, police say the location is an unlicensed after-hours nightclub. When officers arrived, they found three people who had sustained gunshot wounds, Beatty was deceased on the scene.

Beatty is the 51st homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022, CSPD said at this time last year there were 43 homicides.