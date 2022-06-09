COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs celebrated the completion of the Airport Road Over Spring Creek Bridge and Sanitary Sewer replacement project. The road was fully reopened June 3 after a closure and detour had been in place since mid-October.

The Spring Creek Bridge is located near Academy Boulevard, just north of the Valley Hi Golf Course. Previously, the 47-year-old bridge was deteriorating and was too narrow to accommodate sidewalks. Now the bridge has new sidewalks on both sides, which makes it more accessible to those who live in the area.

The bridge replacement project was funded by the voter-approved, Pikes Peak Rural Authority (PPRTA) II, as an A-list project. The required utility relocations were jointly funded by PPRTA II and Colorado Springs Utilities. The upsized sanitary sewer was funded by Springs Utilities.





A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday to celebrate the completion of the project.