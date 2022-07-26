EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for ozone until 8 p.m. for northern Teller and northwestern El Paso counties.

Cities and points of interest include, but are not limited to Woodland Park, Florissant, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Monument.

Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. It is recommended that active children and adults, older adults, and people with lung diseases, such as asthma, should reduce long or heavy outdoor exertion during this time.