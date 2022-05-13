TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) issued an air quality health advisory for Cripple Creek, Victor, Florissant, Divide and Woodland Park.

Community members are advised to remain indoors or limit outdoor activity if smoke is thick or becomes thick in respective areas. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young and the elderly. CDPHE says to consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill.

If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy, according to CDPHE.

CDPHE stated that smoke from the High Park wildfire is predicted to affect the advisory area through Friday and into Saturday morning. Winds will mainly come from the south or southwest on Friday, shifting to come from the northwest Friday evening. Winds may be breezy to strong at times and may increase fire behavior and smoke production. The health advisory stated that the greatest impacts from smoke are expected in downwind areas in the immediate vicinity of the fire, and during overnight hours along the Fourmile Creek drainage in the area of Wrights Reservoir.