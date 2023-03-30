(PARK COUNTY, Colo.) — Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) issued an Air Quality Health Advisory Thursday afternoon on March 30.

Courtesy of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

The Air Quality Health Advisory is in effect for southeastern Park County and western Teller County due to an active wildlife burning between Lake George and Guffey near County Road 403.

Strong, gusty, southwesterly winds are expected to continue this afternoon, said CDPHE. Smoke is possible in locations northeast of the fire. If visibility is less than five miles, smoke has reached unhealthy levels, per CDPHE.

CDPHE advises the public to remain indoors if smoke is thick in the area, especially for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly.