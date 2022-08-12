EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Public Health has declared an Air Quality Health Advisory for Ozone for northern Teller and northwestern El Paso counties.

The Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Friday, August 12, from 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Public Health said air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. It is recommended that active children and adults, older adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce long or heavy outdoor exertion during this time.

The affected areas include, but are not limited to, Woodland Park, Florissant, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Monument.

Colorado Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the following tips can help reduce ozone:

Bike or walk when possible

Combine errands

Refuel cars and trucks after dusk

Mow your lawn after 5 p.m.

You can follow active advisories on CDPHE’s Air Quality Advisory page.