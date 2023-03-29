UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY (KXRM) — Jake Greiving posted team-highs of four hits and four RBIs, and Air Force registered season-highs in hits (22) and runs scored in an 18-13 win over the Kansas State Wildcats Wednesday afternoon.

Jay Thomason hit a home run for the second-straight day to become the current Mountain West Conference’s leader in homers (9). The junior third baseman, who was one of three Falcons on the day with three hits along with Sam Kulasingam and Blake Covin, picked up six hits in seven at-bats against Kansas State and extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

Kulasingam raised his team-leading batting average to .405 while also extending his on-base streak to 22 games.

Matt Thompson, Aerik Joe, and Chris Stallings each had two hits for Air Force (10-16), which hosts UNLV for a three-game series at Falcon Field beginning 1 p.m. Friday.