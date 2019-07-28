Air Force Lieutenant Colonel still missing

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — Dan Wallick, an active Air Force Lieutenant Colonel remains missing Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from Custer County Search and Rescue, Lt. Col. Dan Wallick was reported overdue to return on July 24, after he went hiking in the Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point area.

Multiple Search and Rescue agencies including the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (AFRCC), are assisting in the search for the 41-year-old male.

According to a family member’s post on Facebook, they were using his cell phone to pinpoint a possible location and his father found his car at the trailhead.

Wallick may be wearing a black/navy blue raincoat, a blue short-sleeved T-shirt, an orange long-sleeved shirt and olive green pants.

If seen, authorities are asking people to call the Saguache County Sheriff’s Department at (719) 655-2544.