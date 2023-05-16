(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) cadet theater troupe, Bluebards will perform “Beauty and the Beast” this May. The musical is free for the public on Thursday, May 25, and from Sunday, May 28 to Tuesday, May 30 at 7 p.m. on each night.

The event is free and open to the public with open seating in the Arnold Hall Auditorium. No tickets are required and no reservations are needed, however, seating is first come-first served.

Courtesy: United States Air Force Academy

The Bluebards produce several shows annually, featuring more than 60 cadet actors and technical crew supported by faculty and community volunteers. The club dates back to the 1960s and has strong cadet, faculty, alumni, and community support.

“This play features a double casting of the four principal roles of Beast, Belle, Mrs. Potts, and Gaston,” said Cadet 1st Class Brendan Anderson, Bluebards Cadet in Charge. “We made this decision based on the remarkable amount of cadet talent within our organization and the goal to expand our number of public performances.”

Cadet Anderson and Cadet 1st Class Anna Caldwell, Bluebards Assistant Cadet in Charge have been involved in Bluebards for all four years of their time at the Academy. Both are scheduled to graduate on June 1 and have been selected to attend graduate school. They believe their experience with Bluebards has helped to prepare them for future challenges by emphasizing critical thinking and emotional intelligence.

“Bluebards is a family – a family which has supported me through the unique challenges of life at the Air Force Academy,” said Cadet Caldwell. “‘Beauty and the Beast’ is the kind of musical that espouses the love and hope that Bluebards imparts upon each cadet who interacts with the organization.”