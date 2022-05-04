COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, the Air Force Academy announced the death of a cadet in a tragic accident on Academy grounds.

Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams was hospitalized on April 23 due to severe head injuries sustained in a fall while skateboarding on the Academy during personal recreation. Adams succumbed to his injuries and passed on May 3.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams,” said U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark. “Ryong was a dedicated cadet and served our nation as an enlisted Airman before his arrival at our Preparatory School. He worked hard to join the cadet wing, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Ryong’s family and all of the lives he touched at USAFA and in the Air Force.”

The Commandant of Cadets, Brig. Gen. Paul Moga, shared the news of the death with the cadet wing on Wednesday.