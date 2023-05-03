UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY (Air Force Athletics) — Held without a hit until a two-run 6th, Air Force was given all it could handle by a visiting Northern Colorado, but the Falcons were able to scrape by with a 2-1 win.

Sam Kulasingam erased the zero in the hit column to leadoff the 6th, as the junior lined a double down the left field line. One batter later, Jay Thomason brought him home with a single up the middle.

Kulasingam extended his on-base streak 42 games, as he finished with 1-3 with a walk. Thomason was 1-4 with a RBI.

Thomason was eventually taken off the bases after a double play, but the Falcons kick-started a two-out rally. Chase Spencer worked one of his two walks immediately after the bases were cleared with Trayden Tamiya singling up the middle to put runners on the corners for Aerik Joe.

Joe wasted no time in giving the Falcons the lead, as the Air Force shortstop poked the first pitch he saw into left field to bring Spencer home.

Ben Weber was tasked with the midweek start, and was outstanding. Weber scattered six hits over a career-high 6.0 IP, picking up a career-best four strikeouts to just one walk. Weber induced double plays in the 1st and 4th innings to keep the Bears at bay.

Seungmin Shim was called upon from the bullpen in the 7th, and tossed a scoreless inning with a strikeout before the game was delayed for roughly an hour due to lightning. Once the game was resumed, Sawyer Hawks was given the baseball in the 8th.

The Falcons closer allowed a one-out walk in an otherwise uneventful debut inning, but the Bears made things interesting late.

In the 9th, two of the first three Northern Colorado hitters reached, placing the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with one out. Even so, the sophomore picked up a looking strikeout and induced a game-ending groundout to Thomason to pick up his sixth save of the spring.

Hawks is now one of only four Mountain West pitchers with at least six saves, as the Falcons have won five-consecutive games for the second time this season.

Next, Air Force will travel to Tucson to take on the Arizona Wildcats for a three-game weekend series starting Friday, May 5.