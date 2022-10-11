(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The U.S. Air Force Academy has responded to criticism and promised to improve its processes after a mandatory training event was scheduled during a sacred Jewish holy day.

According to a recent article by the Colorado Springs Independent, the Air Force Academy scheduled the Commandant’s Challenge on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur, which began at sundown on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and ended at sundown on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Criticism arose with the accusation that the Academy placed more importance on certain religious holidays and not on others, according to the Colorado Springs Independent.

The Air Force Academy has responded to those accusations, saying that the scheduling of the event was an oversight, one which they are working to ensure never happens again.

Read the full statement from the Air Force Academy, sent to FOX21 on Tuesday, Oct. 11: