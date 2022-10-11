(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) will host an emergency response training exercise on Wednesday.

The training will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Neighbors in the area may see increased first responder activity, hear alarms and/or simulated gunfire, simulated explosions, or see smoke from training devices.

USAFA said brief delays to base traffic and routine services are possible.

The emergency response exercise has been planned and coordinated with multiple first responder agencies, clinics and hospitals throughout the region with some organizations directly participating.